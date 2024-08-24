Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

