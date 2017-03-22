Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RB (2) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)