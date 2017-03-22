Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search