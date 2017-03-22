Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
