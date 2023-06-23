Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) RB (1)