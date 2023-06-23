Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Empire - December 6, 2013
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

