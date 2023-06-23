Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS65
Selling price
