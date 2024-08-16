Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
