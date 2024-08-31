Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
