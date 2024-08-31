Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search