Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1809 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

