Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
