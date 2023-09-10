Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1808 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search