Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
2847 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

