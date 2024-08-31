Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1806 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1806 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

