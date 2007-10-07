Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
