Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)