Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
5388 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

