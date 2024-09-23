Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- MS67 (1)
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
5388 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search