Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2150 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
