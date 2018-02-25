Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2150 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1803 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

