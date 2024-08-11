Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1802. Restrike
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
