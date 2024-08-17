Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
