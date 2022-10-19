Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Type 1810-1825". Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ЕМ. Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

