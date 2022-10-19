Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Type 1810-1825". Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ЕМ. Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
