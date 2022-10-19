Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Type 1810-1825". Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Type 1810-1825" Without mintmasters mark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Type 1810-1825" Without mintmasters mark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ЕМ. Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

