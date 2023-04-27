Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1325 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
