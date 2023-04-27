Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1325 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

