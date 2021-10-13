Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark ИМ СП. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search