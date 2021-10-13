Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark ИМ СП. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition XF (5) VF (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1)