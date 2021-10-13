Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark ИМ СП. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ СП at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1814 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
