Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (14) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) BN (3) Service RNGA (1) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Coins and Medals (4)

Empire (2)

Grün (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)