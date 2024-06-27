Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
