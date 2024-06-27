Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction MUNZE - February 5, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

