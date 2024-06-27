Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

