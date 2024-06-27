Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
