Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

