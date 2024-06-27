Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10201 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

