Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (18) XF (19) VF (17) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (17) Service NGC (14) ННР (2) CGC (1) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

