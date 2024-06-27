Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10201 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
