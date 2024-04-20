Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2280 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,603. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Heritage - February 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2015
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

