Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2280 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,603. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2015
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
