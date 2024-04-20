Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2280 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,603. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (3) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF20 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)