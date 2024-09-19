Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ИМ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search