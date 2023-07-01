Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark СПБ МК. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
