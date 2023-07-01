Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark СПБ МК. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

