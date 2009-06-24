Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2108 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

