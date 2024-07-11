Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
18930 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

