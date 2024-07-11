Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
18930 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
