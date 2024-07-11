Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1)