Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1817 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search