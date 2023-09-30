Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
