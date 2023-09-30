Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (2) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (3) Service PCGS (1) RNGA (1) NGC (2)