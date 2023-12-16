Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (5)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1345 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search