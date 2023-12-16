Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (9) VF (5) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (4) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (8)

Künker (2)

MS67 (5)

Rare Coins (9)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)