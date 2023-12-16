Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1345 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1816 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search