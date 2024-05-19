Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (7)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search