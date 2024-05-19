Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1815 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search