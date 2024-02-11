Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1967 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 263 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 46500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

