Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1967 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 263 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 46500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
