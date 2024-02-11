Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1967 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (11) XF (11) VF (9) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (5) Service NGC (4) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (10)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

MS67 (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)