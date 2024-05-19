Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
