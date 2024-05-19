Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

