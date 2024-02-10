Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the RND auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (10)
- MUNZE (3)
- Rare Coins (15)
- RedSquare (5)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search