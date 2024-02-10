Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the RND auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2023.

