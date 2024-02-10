Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the RND auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

