Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

