Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search