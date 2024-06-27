Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

