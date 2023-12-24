Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 132,860. Bidding took place November 7, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

