Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 132,860. Bidding took place November 7, 2022.

