Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 132,860. Bidding took place November 7, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
