Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

