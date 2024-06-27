Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price

Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price

