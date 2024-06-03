Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 97 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

