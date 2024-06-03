Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
