Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
