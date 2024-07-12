Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 555,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 480. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2202 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
12
