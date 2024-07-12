Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 555,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 480. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2202 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

