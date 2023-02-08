Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (1)