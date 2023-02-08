Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
