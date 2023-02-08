Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

