Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (77) AU (78) XF (56) VF (34) F (2) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (12) MS63 (22) MS62 (16) MS61 (4) MS60 (6) AU58 (5) AU55 (16) AU53 (13) AU50 (6) XF45 (14) XF40 (3) VF35 (8) VF25 (6) DETAILS (4) RB (5) BN (52) Service RNGA (10) ННР (8) PCGS (6) NGC (43)

Seller All companies

Alexander (37)

AURORA (2)

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (8)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (7)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (7)

Heritage (6)

Hess Divo (2)

Imperial Coin (44)

Katz (16)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (13)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (2)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (12)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (15)

Russiancoin (19)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Via (4)

Знак (1)