Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,360,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (278)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (37)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (7)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Imperial Coin (44)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (12)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Via (4)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2566 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1819 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search