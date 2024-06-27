Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,360,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1819 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2566 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
