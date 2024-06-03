Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,410,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
12
