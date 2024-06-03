Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,410,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

