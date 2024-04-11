Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 59,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
