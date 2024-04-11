Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (9) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)