Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 59,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (3)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search