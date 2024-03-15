Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search