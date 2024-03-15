Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
