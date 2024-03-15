Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition AU (5) XF (8) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)