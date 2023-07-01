Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 99,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 2443 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 3113 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
