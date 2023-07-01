Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

