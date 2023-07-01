Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 99,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 2443 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 2443 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 3113 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 3113 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - March 1, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price

