Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 99,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
