Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (1)