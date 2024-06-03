Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 99,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search