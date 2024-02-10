Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
305 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 305 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search