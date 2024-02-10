Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
