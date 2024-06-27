Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25539 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,125. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - September 11, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - July 17, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1805 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search