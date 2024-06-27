Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25539 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,125. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (19)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search