Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ. Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 79,364,050

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - February 5, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search