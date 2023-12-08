Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ. Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Small crown
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 79,364,050
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
