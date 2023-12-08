2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ. Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (10) XF (7) VF (9) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) VF30 (5) BN (4) Service NGC (3) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (1)

Empire (2)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (3)

Teutoburger (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (1)