2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,867,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
