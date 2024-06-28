Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,867,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

