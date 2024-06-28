2 Kopeks 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

