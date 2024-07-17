Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 127,003,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 950. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 109 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
