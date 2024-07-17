Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 127,003,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 950. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (46)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (14)
  • MUNZE (9)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (21)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 109 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search