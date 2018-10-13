Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
