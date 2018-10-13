2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)