Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

